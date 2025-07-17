Uzbekistan and U.S. strengthen cooperation in pharmaceutical and medical sectors

At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the current state of Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical market, its export potential, and ongoing projects within the innovative scientific-industrial pharmaceutical cluster Tashkent Pharma Park.

Discussions focused on opportunities for conducting clinical trials and the development of academic and scientific cooperation with U.S. universities and research institutions, as well as the organization of information and training programs in accordance with FDA regulations.

The Ambassador noted the growing interest of American companies and research institutions in partnering with entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan.

The parties also discussed strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Fulbright, Faculty Enrichment, and IVLP programs, as well as establishing research grants and experience-sharing initiatives.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and India are expanding their investment cooperation in energy, pharmaceutical and high technologies sectors.