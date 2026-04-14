5.19 kg baby girl born in Rudny

The baby, named Lyaysan, was born on April 10, weighing 5,190 grams and measuring 55 cm in length.

The baby was delivered via cesarean section by doctors Lyudmila Tulebayeva and Zarina Baimurzina, assisted by operating nurse Anna Shlychkova and anesthesiologist Oksana Lis.

According to medical staff, both the mother and the newborn are in good condition. The baby is the second child of Rudny resident Indira. Her first child, a son, was born weighing 3,100 grams.

“I had an ultrasound at 37 weeks, when the baby’s weight was estimated at around 3,700 grams. I was very surprised that by week 41 she had reached five kilograms. She has a good appetite and is doing well, and so am I. We are now waiting to be discharged. My husband and I chose the name together — we really like Lyaysan,” the mother said.

Since the beginning of 2026, this is already the fourth baby born at the hospital weighing more than 5 kilograms.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported Almaty is set to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.