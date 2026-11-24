The project was developed by Germany’s Hyper Partners GmbH and commissioned in stages, with the solar photovoltaic plant gradually increasing its generating capacity to 500 MW.

A ceremony marking the facility’s launch at full capacity was attended by local residents, community representatives, veterans, and media organizations.

The project represents another step in Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand renewable energy generation and increase the share of clean energy in its power mix.

With the facility now operating at its full 500 MW capacity, the country has added a major new source of solar-generated electricity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the ADB approved $20 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s first floating solar power plant.