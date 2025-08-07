5 dead, 24 injured in suspension bridge accident in China's Xinjiang

The accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday in Zhaosu County, northern Xinjiang's Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, when one of the bridge's suspension cables snapped, causing the bridge deck to tilt. A total of 29 people fell from the bridge.

Among the injured, 22 sustained minor injuries, while two others were seriously hurt. All injured individuals were promptly transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Authorities said none of the injured are in life-threatening condition.

The scenic spot has been closed. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

