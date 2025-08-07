5 dead, 24 injured in suspension bridge accident in China's Xinjiang
A suspension bridge accident at a scenic spot in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region left five people dead and 24 others injured, local authorities said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday in Zhaosu County, northern Xinjiang's Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, when one of the bridge's suspension cables snapped, causing the bridge deck to tilt. A total of 29 people fell from the bridge.
Among the injured, 22 sustained minor injuries, while two others were seriously hurt. All injured individuals were promptly transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Authorities said none of the injured are in life-threatening condition.
新疆一景区网红桥绳索断裂，多名游客坠落湍急河流！8月6日，新疆伊犁夏塔昭苏县夏塔旅游风景区，将军桥绳索断裂，导致桥面严重倾斜，一些正在桥上行走的游客落入河中，有游客摔伤，还有人被冲到下游。据悉，该桥去年也6月曾发生倾斜事故。 pic.twitter.com/zoCbzfXGsz— 希望之聲 - 中國時局 (@SoundOfHope_SOH) August 6, 2025
The scenic spot has been closed. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.
As written before, at least two people were killed and 32 others injured, with several others swept away, this June after a bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.