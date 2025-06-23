4M earthquake hits Abai region

According to the Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, an earthquake occurred 30km northwest of Urzhar town at 1:23am Astana time on June 23, 2025.

The epicenter was monitored at 47.19 degrees north latitude and 81.22 degrees east longitude.

Earlier it was reported that an earthquake hit 279km southwest of Almaty on June 7.