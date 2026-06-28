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    48 mln tenge worth of land returned to state in Turkistan region

    03:03, 28 June 2026

    Eleven land plots with a total area of 59 hectares and a cadastral value of 48 million tenge have been returned to state ownership in Kazakhstan's Turkistan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    48 mln tenge worth of land returned to state in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

    The inspection revealed that the land had either remained unused, lacked a legal owner or had been allocated in violation of the law.

    According to Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General's Office, the state authority responsible for overseeing land use and protection filed lawsuits based on a prosecutorial supervision act.

    Following court proceedings, all 11 land plots were returned to state ownership. The court rulings have entered into legal force.

    Officials found responsible for the violations have been held disciplinarily liable.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh scientist Serik Bakiyev, together with a team of scientists, has found a new bacterium named Aeromonas oralensis.

    Agriculture Regions Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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