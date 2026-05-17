4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyz-Chinese border

According to the Center’s data, the earthquake was registered on April 16, 2026, at 7:53 p.m. Astana time (2:53 p.m. GMT) in the border area between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The epicenter coordinates were recorded at 40.52 degrees north latitude and 74.82 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8.

Previously, Qazinform reported a 4.5 magnitude quake strikes China.