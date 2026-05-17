4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyz-Chinese border
02:25, 17 May 2026
Seismologists recorded underground tremors with a magnitude of 4.8 on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to the Center’s data, the earthquake was registered on April 16, 2026, at 7:53 p.m. Astana time (2:53 p.m. GMT) in the border area between Kyrgyzstan and China.
The epicenter coordinates were recorded at 40.52 degrees north latitude and 74.82 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8.
Previously, Qazinform reported a 4.5 magnitude quake strikes China.