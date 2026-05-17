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    4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyz-Chinese border

    02:25, 17 May 2026

    Seismologists recorded underground tremors with a magnitude of 4.8 on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyz-Chinese border
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the Center’s data, the earthquake was registered on April 16, 2026, at 7:53 p.m. Astana time (2:53 p.m. GMT) in the border area between Kyrgyzstan and China.

    The epicenter coordinates were recorded at 40.52 degrees north latitude and 74.82 degrees east longitude. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8.

    Previously, Qazinform reported a 4.5 magnitude quake strikes China. 

    Earthquake China Kyrgyzstan Natural disasters
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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