4.5 magnitude quake strikes China
08:42, 15 May 2026
Kazakhstani seismologists recorded a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in China during the night of May 15, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.
According to data from the Center, the earthquake was registered in China on May 15, 2026, at 00:23 am Astana time (19:23 GMT on May 14).
The epicenter was located at 41.32 degrees north latitude and 84.00 degrees east longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in Southern California the Friday before.