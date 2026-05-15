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    4.5 magnitude quake strikes China

    08:42, 15 May 2026

    Kazakhstani seismologists recorded a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in China during the night of May 15, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.

    4.5 magnitude quake strikes China
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to data from the Center, the earthquake was registered in China on May 15, 2026, at 00:23 am Astana time (19:23 GMT on May 14).

    The epicenter was located at 41.32 degrees north latitude and 84.00 degrees east longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in Southern California the Friday before.

    Earthquake Incidents China Natural disasters
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