4.5 magnitude quake strikes China

According to data from the Center, the earthquake was registered in China on May 15, 2026, at 00:23 am Astana time (19:23 GMT on May 14).

The epicenter was located at 41.32 degrees north latitude and 84.00 degrees east longitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands in Southern California the Friday before.