4.7M earthquake hits China

The epicenter was located at 33.97 degrees north latitude and 87.77 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 kilometers. No township or village administrative centers are located within 50 kilometers of the epicenter.

“We promptly assessed the situation after receiving information about the earthquake, and so far there are no reports of casualties, injuries, or property damage,” the Shuanghu County Emergency Management Department reported.

Earlier, it was reported a 7.5-magnitude quake struck the southern tip of South America.