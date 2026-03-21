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    47% of EU’s electricity came from renewables in 2025

    00:19, 21 March 2026

    In 2025, 47.3% of the electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources. This represents a slight increase from 2024, when the share was 47.2%, WAM reports. 

    47% of EU’s electricity came from renewables in 2025
    Photo credit: ebrd.com

    Figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that wind was the primary source of renewable electricity in the EU, accounting for 37.5% of the total. Solar power came in second with 27.5%, followed by hydro with 25.9%. The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels (8.5%) and geothermal and other energy sources (0.5%).

    Compared with 2024, solar power was the fastest-growing source, with a 24.6% increase in 2025. In contrast, electricity generation from hydro power decreased by 11.8%.

    Among EU countries, the highest shares of electricity from renewable sources were generated in Denmark (92.4%, mostly wind), Austria (83.1%, mostly hydro) and Portugal (82.9%, mostly hydro and wind).

    In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Malta (16.2%), Czechia (16.6%) and Slovakia (17.8%).

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the EU map out new horizons of energy partnership

    World News EU Europe Renewable energy sources (RES) Energy Statistics
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