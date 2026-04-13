4.6-magnitude quake jolts Caspian Sea
08:14, 13 April 2026
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Caspian Sea, with tremors felt across Azerbaijan's coastal areas, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan (RSSC) said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Center, tremors were recorded at 10:46 pm local time on Sunday with the earthquake's epicenter at a depth of 18 km. Aftershocks with an intensity of 3.0 points were felt in Lankaran.
No immediate casualties or significant structural damage have been confirmed, and officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.
Earlier, Qazinform reported a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits China.