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    4.6-magnitude quake jolts Caspian Sea

    08:14, 13 April 2026

    A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Caspian Sea, with tremors felt across Azerbaijan's coastal areas, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan (RSSC) said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    4.6-magnitude quake jolts Caspian Sea
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the Center, tremors were recorded at 10:46 pm local time on Sunday with the earthquake's epicenter at a depth of 18 km. Aftershocks with an intensity of 3.0 points were felt in Lankaran.

    No immediate casualties or significant structural damage have been confirmed, and officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits China. 

    Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Azerbaijan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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