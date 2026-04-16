4,500 farmers in Kazakhstan receive preferential loans

The Ken Dala 2 program, launched following instructions from the Head of State, has been underway since applications opened on October 1, 2025. This year, around 750 billion tenge is expected to be allocated for spring sowing and harvesting operations, with a final interest rate of 5% per annum for agricultural producers.

To date, 4,500 agricultural producers have received preferential loans totaling 612 billion tenge, covering 7.2 million hectares. Meanwhile, a guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund allows up to 85% of each loan to be covered, with 1,125 guarantees issued for loans totaling 191 billion tenge during the reporting period.

“An increase in activity in the renewal of agricultural machinery has been noted. A total of 1,800 preferential leasing agreements have been concluded for the supply of 2,900 units of equipment worth 114 billion tenge. For comparison, as of the same date in 2025, the volume of leasing agreements stood at 30.4 billion tenge, indicating a significant acceleration in the sector’s modernization,” the ministry said.

The early launch of financing allows farmers to prepare in advance for the 2026 sowing campaign. The funds are used to purchase fuel and lubricants at more favorable prices, acquire mineral fertilizers, repair agricultural machinery, and build up necessary seed reserves.

Preferential financing is available both for the preparation and implementation of spring fieldwork and for the harvesting campaign, as well as for covering seasonal expenses. Funds are provided through the branch network of Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, as well as through banks, social-entrepreneurial corporations (SPCs), and regional investment centers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the sowing campaign in Kostanay Region is expected to take place between May 15 and 25 this year.