4.4mln Kazakhstanis employed by SMEs
The share of small- and medium-sized enterprises has increased in Kazakhstan’s GDP in the past year, while the number of people employed in this sector rose by 2.2%, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Daryn Abduali, an official from the Ministry of National Economy, in the 4th quarter of 2024, the share of SMEs in the GDP reached 39.7%, which is 3.2% more compared to the same period in 2023 (36.5%).
“The number of people employed by SMEs increased by 2.2% in 2024 having reached 4.4 million people (4,322,093 in 2023),” Abduali says.
The volume of output of SMEs made 81 trillion tenge in the 4th quarter of 2024, which is 19.2% more than a year before (68.7 trillion tenge).
Earlier it was reported that over 4,000 businesses take on patronage of colleges in Kazakhstan.