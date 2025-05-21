EN
    4.4mln Kazakhstanis employed by SMEs

    15:55, 21 May 2025

    The share of small- and medium-sized enterprises has increased in Kazakhstan’s GDP in the past year, while the number of people employed in this sector rose by 2.2%, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    According to Daryn Abduali, an official from the Ministry of National Economy, in the 4th quarter of 2024, the share of SMEs in the GDP reached 39.7%, which is 3.2% more compared to the same period in 2023 (36.5%).

    “The number of people employed by SMEs increased by 2.2% in 2024 having reached 4.4 million people (4,322,093 in 2023),” Abduali says.

    The volume of output of SMEs made 81 trillion tenge in the 4th quarter of 2024, which is 19.2% more than a year before (68.7 trillion tenge).

    Earlier it was reported that over 4,000 businesses take on patronage of colleges in Kazakhstan.

