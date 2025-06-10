42,000 ha of unused land returned in Abai region

As a result of prosecutorial measures, all 104 land plots—with a total area of 42,000 ha and a cadastral value of 516 million tenge—were returned to state ownership.

In accordance with the President’s Address of September 2, 2024, the local executive authorities are working to reallocate the returned land plots to responsible and bona fide users.

Work in this direction is ongoing.

As reported earlier, 90,000 ha of pasture have been returned in the Ulytau Region.