    42,000 ha of unused land returned in Abai region

    10:42, 10 June 2025

    An inspection revealed that several land users had long failed to use 104 land plots as intended, in violation of legal requirements, Kazinform News Agency cites the Abai region Prosecutor’s Office.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    As a result of prosecutorial measures, all 104 land plots—with a total area of 42,000 ha and a cadastral value of 516 million tenge—were returned to state ownership.

    In accordance with the President’s Address of September 2, 2024, the local executive authorities are working to reallocate the returned land plots to responsible and bona fide users.

    Work in this direction is ongoing.

    As reported earlier, 90,000 ha of pasture have been returned in the Ulytau Region.

