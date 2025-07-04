41,000 people vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan during European Immunization Week

Of these, 19% are children under 1 year of age, according to the prospective coverage plan.

‎This year, EIW in Kyrgyzstan was marked by the launch of a large-scale catch-up immunization campaign. During EIW 2025, 15,521 people were vaccinated as part of this campaign.

The goal of the 2025 EIW was to raise public awareness of the importance of vaccination and ensure wide access to vaccines for every resident of the country, including remote and hard-to-reach areas. Vaccinations were carried out against diseases such as: viral hepatitis B, tuberculosis (BCG), poliomyelitis, diphtheria, tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae and pneumococcal infections, rotavirus, measles, rubella, mumps, and human papillomavirus.

‎To ensure access to vaccination throughout the country, 76 mobile teams were involved, including in mountainous and rural settlements.

Sports and mass events were held in seven regional centers, the Ak-Ordo residential complex and the Bishkek Park shopping center, bringing together more than 800 people. More than 20 round tables were also organized with the participation of doctors, representatives of local authorities and opinion leaders.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to vaccinate boys against HPV starting from 2026.