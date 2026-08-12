405 more international observers accredited for Qurultay elections

Those accredited include representatives of:

CIS Observer Mission (75)

CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (23)

OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission (208)

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (23)

Organization of Turkic States Observer Mission (10)

Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (22)

SCO Observer Mission (11)

Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (9)

Islamic Organisation for Food Security (7)

Observers from seven countries were also accredited: two from Georgia, five from Lithuania, two from North Macedonia, one from the Netherlands, one from Tajikistan, one from Türkiye, and two from Estonia.

Thus, a total of 656 observers have now been accredited for the Qurultay elections.

As it was reported, on July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026.