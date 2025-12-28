$400K lobster shipment stolen en route to Costco in US Midwest

Company president Dylan Rexing said the driver is believed to have posed as a legitimate carrier before hijacking the cargo. The lobsters were frozen, not live.

Authorities are investigating, while the company reviews how the impersonation occurred. Rexing warned the theft reflects a growing trend in which criminals use spoofed emails and burner phones to impersonate carriers and seize high-value freight.

“For a mid-sized brokerage like ours, a 400,000 US dollar loss is significant,” Rexing said, noting that such incidents raise costs across the supply chain, ultimately impacting consumers.

He called for stronger federal enforcement tools to counter organized cargo theft networks, warning that without them, thefts will continue to disrupt businesses and everyday prices.

Costco has not yet commented on the incident, NBC News reported.

