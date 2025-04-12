EN
    Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title

    09:38, 12 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's Karaganda will be awarded the 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945’ title, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Karaganda
    Photo credit: skyview.kz

    The decision was taken at the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    Mayor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev shared the news on his Instagram.

    ‘During the Great Patriotic War, Karaganda forged victory in the rear. The region supplied a quarter of all heavy industry output of the USSR. It was namely our region where numerous major enterprises were evacuated from the occupied territories. During the war years Karaganda became one of the main coal bases of the country,’ the governor notes.

    Eight veterans of the Great Patriotic War and 2,634 rear workers live in Karaganda region today.

    The meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council was held in Almaty on April 11. 

