$400 billion economy, young population: Central Asia meets Germany in Khiva

The event, organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, brought together representatives of expert circles, international organizations, and leading think tanks, underscoring the high level of mutual interest in deepening the partnership.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Eldor Aripov, Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasized the symbolic importance of holding the forum in Khiva – a city with historical ties to the German people. He noted that in the 19th century, a community of German Mennonites settled in the region and made significant contributions to the development of Khorezm, including the introduction of advanced technologies, the development of crafts, and the early growth of photography and cinema. “This historical experience clearly shows that where culture and knowledge come together, development inevitably follows”, he said.

On the contemporary agenda, Mr. Aripov emphasized that the launch of the “Central Asia – Germany” format is a natural reflection of the profound transformation underway across the region. In his view, “Central Asia is steadily moving beyond its former status as a periphery of global processes and is emerging as a dynamically developing hub of economic activity and cooperation in Eurasia”.

According to Mr. Aripov, the region's combined gross domestic product already exceeds $400 billion, and the average annual growth rate is around 6%, significantly higher than the global average. He noted that this momentum has been enabled by a qualitative strengthening of intra-regional ties – including growing mutual trade, increased investment activity, and the development of industrial cooperation. “The region’s economy is increasingly functioning as a coordinated system”, the ISRS Director said, pointing to the emergence of cross-border clusters and the development of integrated production chains.

The Uzbek expert paid particular attention to the growing importance of Central Asia in global logistics. Mr. Aripov emphasized that amid instability in maritime routes, overland corridors across Eurasia are regaining relevance, with the region emerging as a key link for resilient transport connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Speaking about long-term growth drivers, the ISRS Director also highlighted the region’s demographic potential. According to his assessment, Central Asia’s population is expected to reach 100 million by 2050, while the region remains among the youngest in the world. “This is not just a demographic trend – it is a powerful development resource that drives demand for technology, education, and innovation,” he noted.

A key part of the speech focused on Uzbekistan’s role in strengthening regional cooperation. Mr. Aripov noted that, thanks to the consistent and forward-looking policy of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Central Asia has seen the emergence of a fundamentally new climate – one defined by trust, good neighborliness, and openness. According to him, this has been a decisive factor in the region’s shift toward a more mature model of engagement with external partners, grounded in equality, balanced consideration of interests, and a long-term strategic vision.

In this context, Germany is regarded as one of the region’s key partners. Mr. Aripov recalled that Berlin played an important role in shaping the European Union’s modern policy toward Central Asia, serving as a catalyst for the development and updating of the relevant EU strategy. “Germany today is one of the architects of Europe’s presence in the region,” he emphasized.

Photo source: UzA

Speaking about bilateral relations, the ISRS Director noted steady positive momentum. According to him, by the end of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany had exceeded $1 billion, and the portfolio of joint investment projects had reached more than $10 billion. More than 200 enterprises with German capital are operating in the country, and cooperation is increasingly shifting toward technological partnerships. “Around 55% of Germany’s exports consist of high-tech equipment and engineering solutions, which reflects the complementarity of our economies,” Mr. Aripov said.

Among the priority areas for further cooperation, the ISRS Director highlighted the establishment of specialized industrial zones with special conditions for the development of the machinery, chemical, and electrical industries; the joint exploration and processing of critical mineral resources; the development of human capital and labor mobility mechanisms; the expansion of cooperation in environmental protection and water resource management; as well as the formation of a structured partnership model in the digital economy and IT sector.

As the ISRS Director emphasized, the synergy between Germany’s technological potential and Central Asia’s resource, demographic, and logistical base creates unique conditions for building a long-term, sustainable partnership. “This is not merely about cooperation, but about jointly shaping a new architecture of engagement that brings together technology and resources, investment and human capital,” he said.

In conclusion, Mr. Aripov expressed confidence that the forum in Khiva will serve as a starting point for regular expert dialogue, strengthening professional contacts, and developing new initiatives that could provide additional impetus for cooperation between Central Asia and Germany.

Hosting this forum in Uzbekistan confirms the country’s strengthening status as a key platform for developing strategic decisions and advancing international expert cooperation. Its results form a solid foundation for expanding multilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Central Asia's first agri-tech park is set to be built in northern Kazakhstan.