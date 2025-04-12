4 million tourists visit Morocco in Q1 2025

This represents a new record, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy.

Maghreb Arab Press Agency quoted the ministry as saying that this growth further solidifies Morocco’s position as a leading travel destination and reinforces the country’s status as a year-round destination.

The figures reflect a balanced appeal, with 2.1 million international tourists and 1.9 million members of the Moroccan diaspora visiting the country during Q1 2025.

Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy Fatim-Zahra Ammor said, “The month of March, which coincided with the Holy Month of Ramadan this year, recorded excellent performance with nearly 1.4 million visitors, representing a growth of 17 percent compared to 2024.”

As it was reported, on March 19, 2025, Kazakhstan-Morocco Agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements entered into force.