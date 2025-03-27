4 Kazakhstanis die in car accident in S. Korea

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, a Mercedes-Benz carrying the four individuals crashed into the railing on the right side of the road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, around 12:30 a.m. The car then fell several meters and burst into flames after impact.

Fire crews were dispatched immediately to reports of a vehicle on fire and put out the flames within 30 minutes of the accident. The four men were found deceased on the spot.

An investigation in ongoing into the exact circumstances of the crash.

Kazinform News Agency requested for comments from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that a bus veered off the road and crashed into a wooded area on night of March 22 in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, killing the driver and injuring more than 20 passengers.