Bus accident in central Japan: Driver killed, more than 20 injured

The accident occurred while the overnight coach, operated by Seibu Kanko Co. was en route to Saitama, north of Tokyo, from Nachikatsuura, a town on the southern coast of Wakayama Prefecture.

A total of 23 people were on board, of which 22 were taken to hospitals. The driver, 57-year-old Satoshi Hashizume, was confirmed dead, and the remaining 21 were hurt, though many sustained just minor injuries.

The substitute driver was sleeping at the time of the accident, with the front of the bus sustaining heavy damage, authorities said.

As it was reported, on March 20, Japan marked 30th anniversary of sarin attack on Tokyo subway.