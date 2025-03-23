РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Bus accident in central Japan: Driver killed, more than 20 injured

14:24, 23 March 2025

A bus veered off the road and crashed into a wooded area Saturday night in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, killing the driver and injuring more than 20 passengers, according to local police and emergency responders, Kyodo reported.

bus accident, Japan
Photo credit: Kyodo

The accident occurred while the overnight coach, operated by Seibu Kanko Co. was en route to Saitama, north of Tokyo, from Nachikatsuura, a town on the southern coast of Wakayama Prefecture.

A total of 23 people were on board, of which 22 were taken to hospitals. The driver, 57-year-old Satoshi Hashizume, was confirmed dead, and the remaining 21 were hurt, though many sustained just minor injuries.

The substitute driver was sleeping at the time of the accident, with the front of the bus sustaining heavy damage, authorities said.

As it was reported, on March 20, Japan marked 30th anniversary of sarin attack on Tokyo subway.

 

Japan Road accidents World News Around the World
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All