4 Kazakhstani gymnasts cruise into final of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup stage

Kazakhstan’s men’s team got off to a strong start at the international tournament. Following the first day of qualification, four Kazakhstani gymnasts propelled to the finals.

In the floor exercise, Milad Karimi gained the second-highest score of the day with 13.800 points, while Altynkhan Temirbek followed closely, qualifying for the final in fourth place with a score of 13.466.

Kazakh gymnasts will also vie for a medal in the pommel horse exercises. Nariman Kurbanov showed an impressive performance, scoring 14.566 to second place in the qualifiers, while Zeinolla Idrissov also advanced to the final, finishing fourth with 14.466 points.

On the second day of qualification, Milad Karimi is set to compete on the horizontal bar, while Altynkhan Temirbek will take to the vault.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi has claimed Dobro World Cup Osijek 2025 champion's title with a brilliant performance in the men's high bar exercises final.