4 died, 2 injured in collision between car and bus in Akmola region

The police department of Akmola region said in a statement that the accident took place on March 23 in the road between Stepnogorsk town and Zavodskoi village. As a result of the accident, a driver and three passengers of VAZ car died on the spot, with two more underage passengers taken to a hospital with different injuries.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.

Earlier it was reported that wo people had died, another three were injured in a gas filling station explosion in Turkistan region.