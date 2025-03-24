РУ
4 died, 2 injured in collision between car and bus in Akmola region

11:15, 24 March 2025

Four people were killed and two were injured March 23 when a VAZ car and a Yutong bus collided on a highway in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

accident
Photo credit: DALL-E

The police department of Akmola region said in a statement that the accident took place on March 23 in the road between Stepnogorsk town and Zavodskoi village. As a result of the accident, a driver and three passengers of VAZ car died on the spot, with two more underage passengers taken to a hospital with different injuries.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.

Earlier it was reported that wo people had died, another three were injured in a gas filling station explosion in Turkistan region. 

