4 died, 2 injured in collision between car and bus in Akmola region
11:15, 24 March 2025
Four people were killed and two were injured March 23 when a VAZ car and a Yutong bus collided on a highway in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The police department of Akmola region said in a statement that the accident took place on March 23 in the road between Stepnogorsk town and Zavodskoi village. As a result of the accident, a driver and three passengers of VAZ car died on the spot, with two more underage passengers taken to a hospital with different injuries.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
