2 died, 3 injured in gas filling station explosion in Turkistan region

Journalist Mikhail Kozachkov shared the video footage of the explosion on his Telegram channel.

According to the emergency authorities, the incident occurred in Zhaushykum village of Shardara district on March 21, at 04:30 pm, after a car crashed into the gas filling station. As a result, a gas tank exploded, and fire broke out, which quickly spread to a nearby parked car.

Two people died at the scene, three more were injured. One of them was hospitalized and the other two applied for medical care themselves.

The fire was completely extinguished.