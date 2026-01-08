4 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway

A Toyota Camry collided with a Shacman truck, resulting in the deaths of four people - the driver of the car and three passengers..

A criminal investigation has been launched.

According to preliminary data, the Toyota Camry crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck.

“The police pepartment urges strict compliance with traffic rules. Speeding, driving into the oncoming lane, and risky maneuvers can lead to serious consequences. Be attentive and protect life, a statement from police reads.

In 2025, 593 road accidents were registered in the North Kazakhstan region, resulting in 47 deaths and 793 injuries. Of these, 117 accidents occurred on national highways, where 26 people died and 200 were injured.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two Indian citizens, both students of South Kazakhstan Medical University in Shymkent, died in a road accident on the highway near Almaty.