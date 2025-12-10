19 killed, 16 injured in collapse of 2 residential buildings in Morocco

According to the official news agency MAP, two adjacent four-story buildings, that housed eight families, collapsed in Fes’ Al-Massira neighborhood.

At least 19 people were killed, and 16 were injured overnight in the collapse of two residential buildings in Morocco’s northeastern city of Fez, according to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/EfMJzBkTcW — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) December 10, 2025

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

The injured ones were rushed to hospital, while residents of nearby homes were evacuated, while search and rescue operations continued at the scene, the news agency said.

