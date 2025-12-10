EN
    19 killed, 16 injured in collapse of 2 residential buildings in Morocco

    18:11, 10 December 2025

    At least 19 people died and 16 others sustained injuries after two residential buildings collapsed in the city of Fes in northern Morocco early Wednesday, local media reported, Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu.

    19 killed, 16 injured in collapse of 2 residential buildings in Morocco
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the official news agency MAP, two adjacent four-story buildings, that housed eight families, collapsed in Fes’ Al-Massira neighborhood.

    The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

    The injured ones were rushed to hospital, while residents of nearby homes were evacuated, while search and rescue operations continued at the scene, the news agency said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the death toll rose to 12 in south China’s residential building fire Tuesday night in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province. 

