4 bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region

The incident occurred at approximately 01:03 am on January 16, 2026, at the 383rd kilometer of the KZ-11 highway and involved a Yutong passenger bus registered to Caspian Trans Corporation LLP, which had passed a technical inspection on December 19, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus while traveling from Aktau toward Beyneu, causing it to overturn.

The crash killed four passengers at the scene and left three others with injuries of varying severity, who were taken to medical facilities. The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time.

The crash occurred at night on a Category II section of the highway, which has an asphalt-concrete surface, a nine-meter-wide carriageway, and fully compliant road signage, with no defects reported in the road surface.

The bus was being driven by a man born in 1985 at the time of the crash, with a change of the second driver having reportedly taken place about 200 kilometers earlier.

The Mangistau Regional Police Department has launched an investigation to determine all the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two people were killed and two others sustained injuries after a construction crane collapsed onto a highway in Thailand.