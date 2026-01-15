2 killed, 2 injured in another crane collapse in Thailand

The accident occurred at around 9:10 a.m. local time on Rama II Road, the key thoroughfare linking Bangkok and Samut Sakhon province, where the crane operating at an elevated expressway construction site collapsed onto passing vehicles.

Rescue efforts and an investigation into the cause of the collapse are underway.

Recall that the death toll from a crane collapse that derailed a passenger train in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province has risen to 31, with the number of injured now standing at 67, authorities said on Wednesday.