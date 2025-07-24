3.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Zhetysu region
11:19, 24 July 2025
Kazakhstan’s National Data Center has recorded an earthquake 27 km southeast of Usharal town, Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 occurred at 8:47 a.m. Astana time on July 24, 2025.
The epicenter was monitored at 46.02 degrees north latitude and 81.24 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the Center.
