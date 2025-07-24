EN
    3.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Zhetysu region

    11:19, 24 July 2025

    Kazakhstan’s National Data Center has recorded an earthquake 27 km southeast of Usharal town, Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    3.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Zhetysu region
    Photo credit: Anadolu Ajansı

    The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 occurred at 8:47 a.m. Astana time on July 24, 2025.

    The epicenter was monitored at 46.02 degrees north latitude and 81.24 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the Center.

    As reported earlier, a 4-magnitude quake hit East Kazakhstan, Abai regions in Kazakhstan. 

    Earthquake Natural disasters Zhetysu region Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
