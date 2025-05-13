350 Kazakhstani manufacturers to participate in Ulttyq Onim annual exhibition

It will bring together 350 companies from all over Kazakhstan.

Utmost attention will be paid to products produced with state support, including with the support of the Damu Fund. Besides, organizations such as the Agrarian Credit Corporation, Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan, Qazaqstan Investment Corporation and BGlobal Ventures will take part in the exhibition.

Light, chemical, food and machine building industries and jewelry will be on display. Among the participants are Aq Dam, Galamilk, Altay Outwear, Balausa Jewelry, Su Bereke, Aurora, Gormolzavod, Almaty Turmystyq Tehnika Zavody, and others.

Panel sessions with the participation of Kazakhstani and international speakers, master classes, contests, and concert programs will be held as part of the event.

In 2022, it drew over 20,000 visitors, and 22,000 in 2023.

