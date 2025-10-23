35 years of sovereignty: Kazakhstan’s Emblem co-author shares reflections

“I consider Republic Day one of the happiest days. Looking at nations striving for independence, I realize how fortunate our nation is. We know our history, and this day is truly special,” said Jandarbek Malibekov.

Drawing a parallel to the "Renaissance era" in architecture, the National Emblem author suggested that the present time represents a new Renaissance period for Kazakhstan.

“We live in a time of growth and prosperity. I am confident that our people will always maintain their high status, as history itself proves. Today, we have entered a new era led by the President, and young people are actively embracing it. Not long ago, we didn’t even know what artificial intelligence was, and now it has become an entirely new field of development. I believe that mastering and applying such technologies will allow our country to take its rightful place among the world’s developed and prosperous nations,” Jandarbek Malibekov told a roundtable at the National Museum in Astana.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Majilis member Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov emphasized the significance of restoring the holiday.

"Since 2022, this day has once again been officially celebrated, regaining its political and historical significance. October 25, 1990, marks the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty, which stands at the origins of our independence and is considered a national holiday," he said.

A key milestone toward independence

The Declaration, adopted by the Kazakh SSR Supreme Council, first established the republic's right to manage its natural resources independently, set its domestic and foreign policy, and create its own governmental and legislative systems.

Laying the foundation for an independent state, the document affirmed the supremacy of the republic's Constitution and laws, the primacy of its governmental bodies, and the right to establish its own security agencies, internal troops, financial and tax systems, and institution of citizenship.

The Declaration's provisions legally established the republic's authority to independently determine its political, economic, social, and cultural path, marking a significant milestone on the path to Kazakhstan's independence.

