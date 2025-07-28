346 people die in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan in H1 2025

The biggest number of accidents were recorded in Bishkek – 51.9%, Chu region – 18.2%, and Osh region – 8.9%.

5,427 people were injured in the road accidents countrywide, marking a21.6% year-on-year increase, and 346 people died, which is 23.6% more against the same period in 2024.

Of particular concern are 1,012 accidents involving minors, which is 29.9% more than in January-June 2024. 42 children died and another 1,117 were injured in these accidents.

185 road accidents were caused by drunk driving. This is 22.5% more than in the first half of 2024.

Law enforcement agencies call on drivers to observe traffic rules, be extremely cautious on the roads and not drive while intoxicated.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan recorded over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025.