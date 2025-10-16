326K tons of bread produced in Kazakhstan since January

In 2024, total bread output was 510,100 tons. Production in the first eight months of this year has already reached 326,300 tons.

As for bakeries in Kazakhstan, they have the capacity to produce up to 457,400 tons of bread annually. The primary product is wheat pan bread, which accounts for around 60% of the total product range. To meet consumer demand, manufacturers are expanding their range to comprise not only various breads but also bakery, flour, and confectionery products with both short and long shelf lives.

The 2021-2030 Concept for the Development of Kazakhstan's Agro-Industrial Complex outlines state support measures for agricultural product processing enterprises. Specifically, this state support includes reimbursing 25% of investment costs for expanding bakery and confectionery facilities with an annual capacity of 2,000 tons.

Furthermore, flour producers in Kazakhstan are eligible for a tax relief under Article 411 of the Tax Code, which reduces their VAT rate by 70%.

Kazakhstan's domestic bread production fully meets national demand, a process supported by the essential work of farmers, millers, bakers, and logisticians. Owing to the sustainable "farm-to-fork" production chain, high-quality, affordable bread is guaranteed for citizens every day, the Ministry noted.

