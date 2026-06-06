Bernadette Chirac, widow of former French President Jacques Chirac, dies

"My wife and I learned with great sadness of the passing of Bernadette Chirac. First Lady, she marked our History alongside President Jacques Chirac, the life of Corrèze where she was elected, and the fate of millions of anonymous patients as well, thanks to her intimate and steadfast commitment. Bernadette Chirac changed so many lives with discretion and obstinacy. A great lady of the heart has departed. The Nation shares the grief of her family, her loved ones, and all those who cherished her," President of France Emmanuel Macron posted on X.

Bernadette Chirac was the only wife of a French president to have held a full political office, having been general counselor of the Corrèze department, where she was re-elected continuously from 1979 to 2015.