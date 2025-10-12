EN
    3 Qatari officials die in Egypt traffic accident

    17:21, 12 October 2025

    Three staff members of the Amiri Diwan, the sovereign body and the administrative office of Qatari Emir, were killed in a traffic accident in Egypt, Qatar's embassy in Egypt said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    Photo credit: Pexels

    In a post on the social platform X, the embassy expressed profound sorrow over the passing of three staff members of the Amiri Diwan in a car crash in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh while performing their official work.

    Two other injured staff members were receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, it said.

    Egyptian Al-Qahera News said five Qataris and an Egyptian driver were in the vehicle when it crashed after the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

    Sharm el-Sheikh is scheduled to host a summit to end the war in Gaza, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, with the participation of more than 20 leaders.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
