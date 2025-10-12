3 Qatari officials die in Egypt traffic accident

In a post on the social platform X, the embassy expressed profound sorrow over the passing of three staff members of the Amiri Diwan in a car crash in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh while performing their official work.

Two other injured staff members were receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, it said.

Egyptian Al-Qahera News said five Qataris and an Egyptian driver were in the vehicle when it crashed after the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

Sharm el-Sheikh is scheduled to host a summit to end the war in Gaza, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, with the participation of more than 20 leaders.