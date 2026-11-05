3 killed in Washington state shooting

According to County Sheriff John Nowels, the deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence shooting at a residence after a woman reported that she had been shot and needed medical attention.

The SWAT Team was called in to assist after authorities learned that the suspect had an active felony warrant, Nowels said.

The two wounded deputies and the woman were transported to hospital for treatment. The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, the sheriff said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and six others injured in a shooting at a Halloween store inside a shopping mall in California.