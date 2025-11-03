3 killed in road accident in Abai region
Three people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on a highway in the Abai region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Abai region police department, the fatal collision took place on the Omsk–Maikapchagai national highway.
“A Toyota Avensis collided with a Howa truck. As a result of the road accident, the driver of the Toyota Avensis and two passengers died at the scene,” the department’s representatives said.
The police launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 345, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan for violation of the road traffic rules by a person driving a motor vehicle negligently, causing the death of one or more persons.
