3 killed in heavy rain in capital region; dozens evacuated in S. Korea

The torrential rain began earlier in the day in parts of the central region, triggering heavy rain alerts in Seoul and Incheon, and Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Chungcheong provinces.

As of 6 p.m., 20 to 40 millimeters of rain per hour had been falling on the capital region and northern Gangwon Province, according to the interior ministry.

The heavy rain is forecast to continue through Thursday, and the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the affected areas are expected to receive up to 200 mm of rain or more overnight, in addition to the 100 mm per hour they have already received.

The central disaster headquarters has raised its emergency response posture to Level 2.

In Gimpo, west of Seoul, a man presumed to be in his 80s was found dead in the back seat of a car after it fell into a river, according to firefighting authorities.

In Incheon, also west of the capital, a driver in his 40s was killed after his car skidded on a slippery road and fell into a lake.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 70s was killed in Pocheon, north of Seoul, when a car carrying her rammed into a traffic light on a slippery road.

Evacuation orders were issued for areas near rivers at risk of flooding in Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province, while torrential rain in northern Gyeonggi left residents stranded and forced the closure of roads and railways.

In Incheon and Gyeonggi, 26 people were temporarily evacuated from their homes and remained at temporary shelters with the exception of one person who returned home.

More than 100 mm of torrential rain pounded the Seoul metropolitan area, with 149.2 mm pouring on Incheon's Ongjin County in just an hour, in the heaviest downpour recorded this summer, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Torrential rain of 30 to 50 mm is expected through Thursday morning in the central region, the KMA said.

Until Thursday, heavy downpours of 50 to 150 mm are expected in the capital region, and up to 200 mm for Incheon and northern Gyeonggi.

Some parts of Gangwon Province were forecast to receive up to 150 mm of rain, while parts of the central provinces of Chungcheong were expected to see up to 100 mm of downpours.

