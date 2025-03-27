3 Kazakh wrestlers to fight for bronze at Asian Women's Wrestling Championships

Thus, two Kazakh wrestlers advanced to the final block. Guldana Bekesh (59 kg) won her match against Sarbinaz Jienbaeva of Uzbekistan.

Irina Kazyulina (68 kg) also secured a spot in the battle for 3rd place. Her quarterfinal opponent, Zhelu Li of China, advanced to the final.

Thus, three Kazakh athletes will compete for bronze.

The bouts will start at 08:00 pm Astana time.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani female wrestler Svetlana Ankicheva is to vie for the bronze medal at the event.