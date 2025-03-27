Asian Wrestling Championships: Svetlana Ankicheva upset in semifinals
16:42, 27 March 2025
Kazakhstani female wrestler Svetlana Ankicheva is to vie for the bronze medal at the now-running Asian Women's Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Ankicheva was stunned by Yu Zhang of China with a score of 10-0 in favor of the Chinese wrestler in the 50kg semifinal.
Thus, the Kazakhstani wrestler will compete for the bronze medal of the tournament.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Satayev has clinched silver at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman.