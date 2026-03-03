3 Kazakh speed skaters to compete at 2026 World Championships

The Kazakhstani trio includes Nadezhda Morozova, who will compete in the all-around event, as well as Arina Iliyashenko and Artur Galiyev, both set to take part in the sprint all-around at the world championships.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on February 27, Kazakh speed skater Kristina Shumekova was crowned double world champion, winning gold in the women’s 500m and 1500m events.

On February 28, she claimed two more gold medals - in the 1000m and in the allround competition, which earned her the title of absolute junior world champion.

Shumekova also secured silver in the 3000m race.