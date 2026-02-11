3 Kazakh moguls skiers storm into final at 2026 Winter Olympics
17:24, 11 February 2026
The women’s freestyle moguls second qualification round took place at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Three representatives of the Kazakh team competed for places in the final, with a top-ten finish required to advance.
Yuliya Galysheva placed fifth, Anastassiya Gorodko finished sixth, and Ayaulym Amrenova secured tenth.
As a result, all three Kazakh athletes successfully advanced, earning spots among the 20 finalists.
The final is set to take place today, February 11, at 06:15 pm. Astana time.
