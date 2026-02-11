3 Kazakh moguls skiers storm into final at 2026 Winter Olympics

Three representatives of the Kazakh team competed for places in the final, with a top-ten finish required to advance.

Yuliya Galysheva placed fifth, Anastassiya Gorodko finished sixth, and Ayaulym Amrenova secured tenth.

As a result, all three Kazakh athletes successfully advanced, earning spots among the 20 finalists.

The final is set to take place today, February 11, at 06:15 pm. Astana time.

