3 Kazakh gymnasts cruise into finals at World Cup in Croatia

Following the first day of qualification, three members of Kazakhstan's male team have advanced to the finals.

In the pommel horse event, Nariman Kurbanov topped the qualification round with a score of 14.566 points, while Zeynolla Idrissov also advanced to the final, finishing in sixth place with 14.300 points.

Milad Karimi will also vie for a medal, having finished second in the qualification for the floor exercise with a score of 13.866.

Additionally, Karimi will compete for a spot in the final on the parallel bars, while Asan Salimov will compete in the vault event on April 11.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's artistic gymnastics roster for the World Cup stage in Croatia has been announced.