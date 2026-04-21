3 defense force members killed in tank shell explosion in Japan

According to the GSDF, the incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. during a live-fire exercise, when the shell exploded before it could be fired.

The victims - Kentaro Hamabe, 45, Shingo Takayama, 31, and Kozo Kanai, 30 - were all members of the Western Army Tank Unit stationed at Camp Kusu.

They were serving aboard the Type 10 tank as a commander, gunner, and safety officer. The fourth crew member, the driver, survived but remains in critical condition.

At a press briefing, GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Masayoshi Arai expressed condolences to the families and announced an immediate suspension of live-fire drills involving Type 10 and Type 90 tanks, which use the same ammunition. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also described the accident as “extremely regrettable,” pledging that an investigation would be conducted and stronger safety measures implemented.

The Hijudai range, spanning roughly 5,000 hectares, is used by the GSDF for large-scale exercises. An investigation committee has already been formed to determine the cause of the explosion.

Earlier, it was reported that the Japanese government had revised limits on defense equipment exports on Tuesday to enable the sale of weapons overseas.