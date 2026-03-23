3 dead in wind turbine fire in South Korea's Yeongdeok county

The blaze began at around 1:11 p.m. at the turbine inside a wind power complex in the county, about 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to local fire authorities and the Gyeongbuk Provincial Poilce Agency.

Three employees of a wind turbine company died in the blaze while reportedly on duty at the turbine site when the fire broke out.

Two of them were initially unreachable, but police later confirmed their deaths.

Firefighters are experiencing difficulties in entering the structure as the fire has yet to be fully contained. Two of the turbine's three blades caught fire and fell to the ground.

Authorities have deployed 11 helicopters and 148 personnel to put out the blaze, which has spread to a surrounding hill. Around 70 percent of the fire has been contained.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that an Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.