2nd Forum of Turkic World Culture kicks off in Khiva

The festival is organized in accordance with the Presidential Resolution “On holding the International Bakhshi Art Festival” of November 1, 2018, with a frequency of once every two years.

In particular, in 2019, the First International Bakhshi Art Festival was held in Termez, and folklore scholars from more than 20 countries attended it. In 2021, the second festival was held in Nukus, where the rich cultural heritage and art of bakhshi of Karakalpakstan were presented. Representatives of more than 30 countries took part in the festival. In 2023, the third festival was held in Gulistan and brought together musicologists, folklorists, and performers from more than 40 countries.

Each time, the festival brought together representatives of the scientific and creative community, researchers, and musicians worldwide. The fourth festival is being held in Khiva, the cultural capital of Khorezm region, known for its rich history and contribution to the development of Bakhshi art.

To implement the instructions of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan of February 19, 2025 and the Order of the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan of March 27, 2025 “On the preparation and holding of the IV International Bakhshi Art Festival at a high level”, as well as to widely promote this art at the national and international levels, restore and developing unique performing styles of Bakhshi schools based on the master-apprentice tradition – the II Forum of Turkic World Culture and the international scientific-practical conference on “Bakhshi Art in New Uzbekistan: modern research and prospects” will be held.

On the eve of the Second Forum of Turkic World Culture and the international scientific-practical conference, a briefing was held with the participation of the Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Advisor to the Minister of Information Policy Issues, Sirojiddin Usarov, during which the key objectives of the festival were outlined. Its role in preserving the intangible cultural heritage was emphasized.

For three days, Khiva will become a center of creative and scientific dialogue, opening up new horizons for the development of bakhshi art in Uzbekistan and beyond.

