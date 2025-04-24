Exhibition of Turkic World's Women Artists opens in Uzbekistan

The event is organized in cooperation with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan.

The exhibition is curated by Kamola Akilova, an Academician of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Art History, Professor, honored cultural worker of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Director of the Gallery of Fine Arts of Uzbekistan. The exhibition coordinator is art historian Gulnara Eshmuradova.

The exposition features works by female artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Each embodies the “genetic memory” of the Turkic peoples while conveying universal human values.

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience the unity of cultures and traditions, an essential foundation for developing art and culture in the 21st century.

