    Exhibition of Turkic World's Women Artists opens in Uzbekistan

    18:42, 24 April 2025

    The “Women Artists of the Turkic World” exhibition has opened at the Uzbekistan Gallery of Fine Arts, UzA reported.

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The event is organized in cooperation with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan.

    Art, Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The exhibition is curated by Kamola Akilova, an Academician of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan, Doctor of Art History, Professor, honored cultural worker of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Director of the Gallery of Fine Arts of Uzbekistan. The exhibition coordinator is art historian Gulnara Eshmuradova.

    Uzbekistan, Art
    Photo credit: UzA

    The exposition features works by female artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Each embodies the “genetic memory” of the Turkic peoples while conveying universal human values.

    Uzbekistan, Art
    Photo credit: UzA

    This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience the unity of cultures and traditions, an essential foundation for developing art and culture in the 21st century.

    Art, Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh equestrians won medals at Eurasian stages of Show Jumping World Cup in Uzbekistan.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
