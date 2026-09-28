II Fergana Peace Forum kicks off in Tajikistan

The forum brings together representatives of government agencies, international and regional organizations, diplomatic circles, think tanks and research centers, academia, civil society, media, and youth and women's organizations from the three countries that share the Fergana Valley — Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Madibek Janibekov/Qazinform

Opening the event, Khairiddin Usmonzoda, Director of Tajikistan's Center for Strategic Research, noted that the Fergana Valley is not only a geographic space uniting three nations, but also a space of shared history, culture, people-to-people ties and traditions of good neighborliness.

"In this regard, peace, stability, trust and good neighborliness in the Fergana Valley carry significance that extends beyond individual countries and are vital for the sustainable development of all of Central Asia," Usmonzoda said.

Photo credit: Madibek Janibekov/Qazinform

Rajab Ahmadzoda, Governor of Tajikistan's Sughd region, highlighted the symbolism of hosting the forum on the anniversary of the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.

"This milestone document entered the modern history of diplomacy as a symbol of eternal friendship, mutual understanding and the political will of Central Asian countries to strengthen peace," the governor stressed.

The Second Fergana Peace Forum aims to serve as a platform for open expert, institutional, and public dialogue on strengthening peace, trust, good neighborliness, and sustainable cooperation between the countries and peoples of the Fergana Valley.

As earlier reported, Tajikistan hosted the Fifth Central Asian Road Conference.