121 workers hospitalized with suspected food poisoning in central Vietnam

The incident occurred at Scavi Hue Company, a textile and garment manufacturer wholly owned by a French group, with many of the workers reportedly falling ill at around 10 a.m. Friday and being taken to medical facilities for emergency treatment, local media Vietnamnet reported, citing the local health authority.

Director of the municipal health department Tran Kiem Hao said that the patients showed symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, with initial diagnoses pointing to acute gastroenteritis caused by contaminated food, according to the report.

The department has coordinated with relevant agencies to investigate the incident, collect samples and identify the cause, while asking the company to monitor workers' health and strengthen food safety measures, the report added.

As written before, family of seven died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region.